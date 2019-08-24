No, Leeds United Are Not Arrogant – Former Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ben Parker has dismissed any thoughts that the Whites are arrogant and insists what is showing through is simply their supreme confidence in being able to perform.



Leeds have won three of their four league games thus far and are sitting at the top of the Championship table on ten points.













The Whites missed out on promotion last season by a narrow margin, but have managed to shake off that disappointment and are looking to mount another challenge to get back to the Premier League.



Parker admits that it is a horrible time for any side to play Leeds at the moment because of the kind of confidence running through each player in the Whites squad.





The former Leeds star feels the players are turning up games with a spring in their step and it is evident everyone is pushing each other to do well because of the competition in the squad.









Asked if it is a bad time for anyone to face Leeds, Parker told LUTV: “We must be full of confidence with the way we have been playing.



“Players must be rocking up to games having the kind of buzz about themselves.





“It is not arrogance, you just know that you are playing well and the eleven players who are taking to the pitch are really just enjoying their football.



“The guys who are coming off the bench are pushing each other and it is making for some really healthy competition.”



Leeds will look to hold on to the momentum until the end this time around as poor end of season form cost them an automatic promotion berth in the 2018/19 campaign.

