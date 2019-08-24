Opposition Sides Have Never Had To Work So Hard – Former Leeds Star On Key Whites Trait

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ben Parker believes hard work has been the standout feature of Marcelo Bielsa’s side this season.



Leeds have earned ten points from their opening four league games and currently sitting at the summit of the Championship at an early stage of the season.













Bielsa’s side are yet to taste defeat in any competition and have shown early signs that they could again be real contenders to earn promotion to the Premier League after narrowly missing out last season.



Parker believes the relentless nature of Leeds’ football this season has been their biggest feature and opposition teams are being forced to work extra hard to keep them in check.





The former White also praised the work of the midfielders and defenders, and feels there is healthy competition for places in the team this season.









Asked what has impressed him the most about Leeds this season, Parker told LUTV: “Just the relentlessness in their play to close the opposition down and not giving anyone a moment’s rest.



“You can see the opposition have never had to work ever so hard just to keep us at arm’s length.





“Wednesday was the third clean sheet on the bounce and you can see the team are taking a lot of pride in keeping a clean sheet.



“We have always said if we keep clean sheets we are going to win games of football because our attacking play is second to none.



“The midfield rotation has been brilliant and people are playing at the top of their game.



“I think it is due to the squad as everyone is pushing each other to start and there is healthy competition.”



Leeds will look to keep their winning run going when they travel to Stoke City later today for a Championship clash.

