XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/08/2019 - 21:22 BST

Quality On Ball, Composure, Impresses More Every Game – Former Leeds United Star On White

 




Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has admitted he is becoming more and more impressed with defender Ben White every time he watches him in action in a white shirt. 

Leeds landed White on a season-long loan deal from Premier League outfit Brighton earlier this summer and the centre-back has been handed the stiff task of replacing Pontus Jansson in central defence.


 



Despite his tender years he has risen to the challenge and Whelan is impressed by a whole host of attributes that the 21-year-old is showing.

He again put in another accomplished display on Saturday as Leeds put Stoke City to the sword at the bet365 Stadium, running out 3-0 winners.

 


"Ben White, I am just getting more and more impressed with him every single game", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the win.


 


"His defending, his quality on the ball, his composure, nothing fazes him.

"Even in tight areas he finds a way out. He always chooses the right pass.

 


"What a great player he has been so far since the start of the season."

Leeds were unable to negotiate a purchase option in the loan deal with Brighton for White, with the Premier League side rating the young centre-back highly.

He spent time in Southampton's youth academy before joining Brighton when he was released by Saints.
 