Quality On Ball, Composure, Impresses More Every Game – Former Leeds United Star On White

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has admitted he is becoming more and more impressed with defender Ben White every time he watches him in action in a white shirt.



Leeds landed White on a season-long loan deal from Premier League outfit Brighton earlier this summer and the centre-back has been handed the stiff task of replacing Pontus Jansson in central defence.













Despite his tender years he has risen to the challenge and Whelan is impressed by a whole host of attributes that the 21-year-old is showing.



He again put in another accomplished display on Saturday as Leeds put Stoke City to the sword at the bet365 Stadium, running out 3-0 winners.



"Ben White, I am just getting more and more impressed with him every single game", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the win.







"His defending, his quality on the ball, his composure, nothing fazes him.



"Even in tight areas he finds a way out. He always chooses the right pass.



"What a great player he has been so far since the start of the season."



Leeds were unable to negotiate a purchase option in the loan deal with Brighton for White, with the Premier League side rating the young centre-back highly.



He spent time in Southampton's youth academy before joining Brighton when he was released by Saints.

