06 October 2018

26 August 2018

24/08/2019 - 14:03 BST

Sebastien Haller Starts – West Ham Team vs Watford Confirmed

 




Fixture: Watford vs West Ham United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

West Ham United have revealed their team and substitutes to lock horns with Watford at Vicarage Road in a Premier League contest. 

Manuel Pellegrini's side have yet to win in the league this season after losing at home against Manchester City and then being held to a draw by Brighton.
 

 



Pellegrini is boosted for the meeting with Watford though as attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson and striker Sebastien Haller have shrugged off knocks which kept them out of the Brighton game.


The West Ham boss picks Lukasz Fabianski between the sticks, while at the back he opts for a centre-back pairing of Angelo Ogbonna and Issa Diop.
 


In midfield, the West Ham manager places his trust in Declan Rice and Mark Noble, while Manuel Lanzini, Andriy Yarmolenko and Anderson will look to create for Haller.



If the Hammers tactician needs to change anything then he can look to his bench for options, which include Michail Antonio and Pablo Fornals.
 


West Ham United Team vs Watford

Fabianski, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Diop, Masuaku, Rice, Noble, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Haller

Substitutes: Roberto, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Sanchez, Antonio, Fornals, Ajeti 
 