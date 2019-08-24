Sebastien Haller Starts – West Ham Team vs Watford Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Watford vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



West Ham United have revealed their team and substitutes to lock horns with Watford at Vicarage Road in a Premier League contest.



Manuel Pellegrini's side have yet to win in the league this season after losing at home against Manchester City and then being held to a draw by Brighton.













Pellegrini is boosted for the meeting with Watford though as attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson and striker Sebastien Haller have shrugged off knocks which kept them out of the Brighton game.





The West Ham boss picks Lukasz Fabianski between the sticks, while at the back he opts for a centre-back pairing of Angelo Ogbonna and Issa Diop.





In midfield, the West Ham manager places his trust in Declan Rice and Mark Noble, while Manuel Lanzini, Andriy Yarmolenko and Anderson will look to create for Haller.







If the Hammers tactician needs to change anything then he can look to his bench for options, which include Michail Antonio and Pablo Fornals.





West Ham United Team vs Watford



Fabianski, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Diop, Masuaku, Rice, Noble, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Haller



Substitutes: Roberto, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Sanchez, Antonio, Fornals, Ajeti

