Something’s Not Right At Stoke City But We Can’t Just Turn Up And Win – Former Leeds Star

Former Leeds United star Ben Parker has warned the Whites that they will need to apply themselves to get a win at Stoke City, despite something clear being not right at the Potters.



Leeds are going into today’s game on the back of three wins from their opening four league games and are sitting pretty at the top of the Championship table.













At the other end of the scale, Stoke are rooted to the bottom of the league table with three defeats in four and only a point to show for their performances in the opening weeks of the season.



Parker admits that things have gone horribly wrong at Stoke this season despite the Potters having players of real repute in their squad who are good enough to play in the Premier League, and feels something is not right at the bet365 Stadium.





However, he warned Leeds about getting complacent and insisted that despite Stoke’s problems, nothing comes easy in the Championship and they will have to get the basics right to win the three points at the bet365 Stadium.









The former White told LUTV: “Something is not right at Stoke.



“A lot of people expected them to do better than last year and you look at the squad, on paper they have some excellent players with a lot of Premier League and international experience.





“Something is not right at the club, but we can’t just expect to turn up on Saturday and have the three points.



“It is the Championship, nothing works like that at all.



“You have got to earn the right, do all the ugly side of the game and work for everything you have to achieve as Stoke will come out that way.”



Leeds suffered a 2-1 loss the last time they played Stoke at the bet365 Stadium in January.

