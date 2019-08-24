XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/08/2019 - 11:27 BST

Something’s Not Right At Stoke City But We Can’t Just Turn Up And Win – Former Leeds Star

 




Former Leeds United star Ben Parker has warned the Whites that they will need to apply themselves to get a win at Stoke City, despite something clear being not right at the Potters.

Leeds are going into today’s game on the back of three wins from their opening four league games and are sitting pretty at the top of the Championship table.  


 



At the other end of the scale, Stoke are rooted to the bottom of the league table with three defeats in four and only a point to show for their performances in the opening weeks of the season.

Parker admits that things have gone horribly wrong at Stoke this season despite the Potters having players of real repute in their squad who are good enough to play in the Premier League, and feels something is not right at the bet365 Stadium.
 


However, he warned Leeds about getting complacent and insisted that despite Stoke’s problems, nothing comes easy in the Championship and they will have to get the basics right to win the three points at the bet365 Stadium.
 



The former White told LUTV: “Something is not right at Stoke.

“A lot of people expected them to do better than last year and you look at the squad, on paper they have some excellent players with a lot of Premier League and international experience.
 


“Something is not right at the club, but we can’t just expect to turn up on Saturday and have the three points.

“It is the Championship, nothing works like that at all.

“You have got to earn the right, do all the ugly side of the game and work for everything you have to achieve as Stoke will come out that way.”

Leeds suffered a 2-1 loss the last time they played Stoke at the bet365 Stadium in January. 
 