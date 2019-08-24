Tammy Abraham Starts – Chelsea Team vs Norwich City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Norwich City vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has named his matchday squad for his side’s trip to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City later today in a Premier League clash.



Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen will again form the centre-back pairing for Chelsea with Cesar Azpilicueta and Emerson Palmieri playing as the full-backs in a back four.













Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho will form the midfield partnership, with Mason Mount playing as the attacking midfielder in the system.



Tammy Abraham will lead the line with Pedro and new signing Christian Pulisic providing width from the flanks.





Michy Batshuayi, Willian, Giroud and Ross Barkley are some of the attacking options the Chelsea manager has on the bench against Norwich.









Lampard is yet to get his first win as Chelsea manager and will be keen to get the monkey off his back at Carrow Road today.





Chelsea Team vs Norwich City



Kepa, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Christensen, Emerson, Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount, Pedro, Abraham, Pulisic



Substitutes: Caballero, Tomori, Alonso, Barkley, Willian, Giroud, Batshuayi

