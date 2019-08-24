That Counter Was Fantastic – Crystal Palace Star Hails Putting Man Utd To Sword

Follow @insidefutbol





Gary Cahill believes Crystal Palace deserved their slice of luck in their 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, and saluted their "fantastic" counter attack to take all three points at the death.



Jordan Ayew gave the away side a shock lead in the first half, but Crystal Palace were under the cosh for most of the game as Manchester United pinned them on the edge of their penalty area.













Marcus Rashford missed a penalty in the second half and while Daniel James did equalise for the home side in the 89th minute, the Eagles carried out a smash and grab in stoppage time when Patrick van Aanholt scored a shock winner.



Cahill admits that Crystal Palace had to dig in hard to get the unlikely win at Old Trafford and conceded that they had their fair share of luck going for them during a rare sunny afternoon in Manchester.





The Crystal Palace defender told the BBC: "It was a fantastic result, we had to dig in, we had to go hard.







“We did that and the counter at the end was fantastic. We needed a reaction after the game.



“We worked very hard, we had a bit of luck with the penalty miss but I think we deserve it."





Crystal Palace's victory represents their first win at Old Trafford since 1989 and means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have collected four points from their opening three Premier League matches.

