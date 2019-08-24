That’s Not Easy To Do – Marcelo Bielsa Hails Playmaker As Leeds Crush Stoke

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has saluted Pablo Hernandez's vision after the Whites eased past Stoke City with a 3-0 win at the bet365 Stadium.



Bielsa's side were tipped to make short work of a struggling Stoke outfit and did not disappoint, pulling ahead three minutes before half time through Stuart Dallas, who was played in by Hernandez.













Ezgjan Alioski made it 2-0 in the 50th minute, while when Patrick Bamford made it 3-0 in the 66th minute, Stoke fans streamed out of the ground.



It was a comfortable afternoon's work for Leeds and Bielsa was keen to pay tribute to the influence that Hernandez had on proceedings.



"Pablo hit one pass which was very difficult to see and find", Bielsa told his post-match press conference.







"It’s not easy to see the pass or did it in the only chance he had to do it."



Bamford again hit the back of the net and Bielsa was pleased to see the striker make his chance count, feeling he will continue to grow in confidence throughout the season.



"It’s important for him [to have a leading role]", the Leeds boss explained.



"Today, he scored one chance of a top scorer.



"He will win more confidence and calm from these goals as the season progresses."



Leeds now boast a two-point lead at the top of the Championship standings, sitting on 13 points from five games, while Charlton Athletic are second on eleven points.

