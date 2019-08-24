There’s No Question, At All – Everton Coach Absolutely Certain Teenager Will Be Top Player

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton Under-23 boss David Unsworth feels there is no element of doubt over whether starlet Anthony Gordon will become a top player, with the 18-year-old simply oozing quality.



The highly rated forward scored twice for the Toffees' Under-23 crop on Friday as Unsworth's men came from behind twice to secure a 2-2 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.













Gordon made sure Everton would not lose as with seven minutes left he got on the end of a superb pass from Matty Foulds and went round Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein to slot into the back of the net.



Unsworth is a big fan of the teenager, but admits that for all his development there is still work to do physically.



He told his club's official site: "He’s grown in stature as a player.







"He can still be better physically, in terms of being able to go for 95 minutes – and he will do that. His desire and application is there", Unsworth added.



The Everton Under-23s boss also has zero doubts over whether Gordon can progress to become a top player and believes his star quality is already shining through.



"He is such an explosive player. He’s progressing really well and when he reaches his full potential, he’ll be some player.



"It’s not a question of if, he will do. He’s got that star quality."



Unsworth's men now have three points from three games in the Premier League 2 Division 1, having drawn all their outings so far.



They will next play host to Southampton and Gordon will be looking to hit the back of the net again.

