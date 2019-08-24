There’s Reason Why No One Else Took Adrian – Liverpool Legend Worried By Goalkeeper

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has admitted he is becoming worried by goalkeeper Adrian.



Adrian, who Liverpool picked up on a free transfer following an injury suffered by Alisson, was between the sticks for the Reds' 3-1 win over Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday evening.













He made a mistake at Southampton last weekend and had a close shave against Arsenal; Liverpool won both games though, with Adrian's mistakes no having an effect on the final result.



Lawrenson however is becoming increasingly concerned by Adrian and feels that his decision making is suspect.



He also pointed out that alarm bells could ring due to the fact no other Premier League sides were beating a path to his door this summer.







Lawrenson said on LFC TV: "The goalkeeper worries me. I think, last two games, he made the mistake at Southampton when he shouldn't have been under any pressure, and he got away with a big one today; he should have let [Virgil] van Dijk sort that situation out, he came running off his line.



"He just worries me a bit.



"I know he is experienced and everything [but] there is a reason why no one else was taking him.



"That decision he made today, it doesn't matter if you've been there [in the team] for one minute or a thousand minutes, it's decision making. And the one at Southampton as well.



"I think the manager will always, always back him, because Alisson is injured."



Adrian left West Ham United at the end of his contract earlier this summer and Liverpool moved to sign him following the sale of Simon Mignolet to Club Brugge.



Liverpool have yet to keep a clean sheet so far this season.

