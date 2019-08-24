XRegister
06 October 2018

24/08/2019 - 17:29 BST

This Is What’s Different From Last Season, Feels Marcelo Bielsa After Leeds Beat Stoke

 




Marcelo Bielsa feels his Leeds United side are losing possession less than they did last season, after he watched them take Stoke City apart in a 3-0 win at the bet365 Stadium. 

Leeds went ahead three minutes before the half time break after Pablo Hernandez hit a superb pass to play in Stuart Dallas, who made no mistake.


 



Five minutes into the second half it was 2-0 to the visitors when Patrick Bamford set up Ezgjan Alioski to convert from close range.

Bamford then powered in Leeds' third goal after Stoke shot-stopper Adam Federici could only push out a shot from Alioski into his path.

 


Leeds started the season on fire last term before then falling away in the new year and being forced to settle for a spot in the playoffs, but Bielsa can see a big difference between his side now and his side at the same point last year.


 


He told his post-match press conference: "We are playing with the same ideas as last year, but losing the ball less.

"We spent more time having the ball without losing it very easily.

 


"We are suffering fewer counters.

"This is the same idea of the team, but more spontaneity."

Leeds now have 13 points from their opening five league games and sit on top of the table, but Bielsa is not getting carried away.

While the Argentine welcomes the early points on the board, he is keen for his men to keep their feet on the ground.

"Always it’s positive to get points. We have to have calm to analyse the future", he added.

Bielsa's side again play Stoke next week, in the EFL Cup.
 