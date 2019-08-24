This Leeds Player Is Like Old-Fashioned Box-to-box Midfielder – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ben Parker has lavished praise on Adam Forshaw and believes his performances have epitomised the team this season.



Forshaw has been the midfield mainstay for Marcelo Bielsa this season and has kept Leeds ticking with his commanding performances from the middle of the park.













He has earned praise from the Leeds head coach for his consistency and Parker feels Forshaw has brought the old values of a box-to-box midfielder to the side’s football this season.



Parker highlighted his performance in keeping the opposition attackers at bay with his ability to win the ball in the middle of the park and also his ability to keep the team ticking with his passes.





The former White has also been pleased with the way Forshaw has forged a partnership with Mateusz Klich in the middle of the park.









Parker told LUTV when asked about Forshaw: “I think he has been massive and absolutely excellent.



“He has almost like an old fashioned box to box kind of midfielder and that is what he is reminding us with his performances.





“Defensively you can see him tracking back, nicking balls off the strikers and winning second balls at the edge of our box.



“Attacking wise, the tempo of his passing has been great.



“Rotation between him and Klich at the moment is brilliant to watch.



“I think he has epitomised what we are about so far this year.”



Forshaw has been at Leeds since January last year, but is yet to find the back of the net for the club.

