Unai Emery Wasn’t Brave, Got His Just Deserts – Former Liverpool Star Blasts Arsenal Boss

Former Liverpool star Jason McAteer has blasted Unai Emery for his approach after his Arsenal side were crushed by Jurgen Klopp's Reds 3-1 in a Premier League clash.



Liverpool started quickly at Anfield as they looked to blow Arsenal away early on, but the Gunners managed to hold out until four minutes before half time, when Joel Matip powered a header past Bernd Leno, after he connected with a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner.













Arsenal looked to fight back in the second half, but were undone after just two minutes when David Luiz pulled Mohamed Salah's shirt in the penalty box.



The Egyptian stepped up and made no mistake from the spot, smashing his penalty into the roof of the net.



Salah then struck again in the 59th minute to end any Arsenal hopes of a comeback, racing into the Arsenal half, surging past Luiz and then hitting a sublime shot into the back of the net.







Arsenal had one back in the 86th minute though, with a loose ball falling to Gunners substitute Lucas Torreira, who hit a low shot into the bottom corner.



It was nothing more than a consolation however, with Liverpool running out 3-1 winners.



Former Liverpool midfielder McAteer admits he was surprised by how Emery chose to approach the game, with his Arsenal side sitting back and failing to stop the Reds utilising their full-backs Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.



He said on LFC TV post match: "I thought Unai Emery should have been braver.



"He had the quality to take the game to Liverpool, with their vulnerability with the back five, with the 'keeper missing.



"I was really disappointed in Unai Emery and his tactics.



"If you've got two full-backs who have the most assists, and they are getting the most touches on the pitch, then you're doing something wrong against Liverpool; they are our greatest assets."



McAteer feels Arsenal have too much quality to sit deep and look to simply play on the counter attack, and says Emery reaped what he sowed in terms of the result.



"They had more quality than to sit deep.



"We pay a lot of money to watch football and there is a lot of quality in that Arsenal team, and he could have been braver.



"And Unai Emery got his just deserts."

