What Good Business – Former Premier League Star Hails Sebastien Haller Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League defender Martin Keown has hailed the impact Sebastien Haller has had at West Ham United after he helped himself to a brace at Vicarage Road.



The Hammers splashed the cash to persuade German side Eintracht Frankfurt to let Haller make the move to the London Stadium earlier this summer.













He struck twice at Vicarage Road on Saturday to help West Ham to a 3-1 win over Watford, with his second goal being an eye-catching overhead kick.



Keown is impressed with what he has seen from the Frenchman and believes that West Ham have done good business in adding him to the ranks.



"West Ham were really impressive", Keown said on the BBC's Final Score programme.







"Haller scored two goals.



"What a good bit of business he has been", the former Arsenal defender added.



West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini stressed after the game just how important it was for Haller to hit the back of the net at Watford.



The Chilean said: "Coming to the Premier League is not easy. He had just one start in a difficult game against Man City.



"For a striker the most important thing is to score."



Haller scored 24 goals in 60 appearances in the Bundesliga, while during a spell at FC Utrecht he found the back of the net on 41 occasions in 82 games in the Dutch top flight, the Eredivisie.

