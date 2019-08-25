XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/08/2019 - 15:31 BST

Christian Eriksen On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Newcastle Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their starting side and substitutes to go up against Newcastle United at home in a Premier League fixture this afternoon. 

Mauricio Pochettino's side will be bidding to pile more pressure on Newcastle boss Steve Bruce, who has lost both of his opening two matches in charge of the Magpies.
 

 



Tottenham scored a 2-2 draw away at champions Manchester City last weekend and know taking all three points today would move them up to seven points from three games.


Pochettino must do without summer signing Tanguy Ndombele, who suffered a thigh strain in training, while Dele Alli is out.
 


Tottenham have Hugo Lloris in goal, while at the back Pochettino selects Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez as the centre-back pairing. Harry Winks slots into midfield with Moussa Sissoko, while Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.



If the Tottenham boss needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options available include Christian Eriksen and Giovani Lo Celso.
 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Newcastle United

Lloris (c), Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Lamela, Lucas, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Davies, Vertonghen, Dier, Skipp, Eriksen, Lo Celso
 