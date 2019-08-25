Christian Eriksen On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Newcastle Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their starting side and substitutes to go up against Newcastle United at home in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.



Mauricio Pochettino's side will be bidding to pile more pressure on Newcastle boss Steve Bruce, who has lost both of his opening two matches in charge of the Magpies.













Tottenham scored a 2-2 draw away at champions Manchester City last weekend and know taking all three points today would move them up to seven points from three games.





Pochettino must do without summer signing Tanguy Ndombele, who suffered a thigh strain in training, while Dele Alli is out.





Tottenham have Hugo Lloris in goal, while at the back Pochettino selects Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez as the centre-back pairing. Harry Winks slots into midfield with Moussa Sissoko, while Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.







If the Tottenham boss needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options available include Christian Eriksen and Giovani Lo Celso.





Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Newcastle United



Lloris (c), Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Lamela, Lucas, Son, Kane



Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Davies, Vertonghen, Dier, Skipp, Eriksen, Lo Celso

