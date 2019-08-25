Definitely In Contention For Automatic – Former Leeds Star Has Seen Enough of Whites

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are already looking like contenders for automatic promotion from the Championship, former White Noel Whelan believes.



After missing out on promotion last term, Leeds have recovered well over the summer to go again and have made a strong start to the new campaign.













Leeds, who beat Stoke City 3-0 at the bet365 Stadium to further pile misery on the Potters on Saturday, have taken 13 points from their opening five games to sit top of the table.



Whelan is impressed with what he has seen from Marcelo Bielsa's side and, though admitting it is still early days in the 46-game season, thinks Leeds have the look of a side pushing to finish in the top two.



"There's a long, long way to go and I don't think anybody, especially with last season, is going to get ahead of themselves", Whelan explained on BBC Radio Leeds.







"It is a game at a time. It is a cliche I know, but it is exactly what it is.



"It's been a really hectic start to the season, games coming thick and fast.



"It's a marathon, not a sprint, and there's so many points to play for, so many more games.



"But from what I've seen this season so far, we are definitely in contention for automatic, and I know that's early doors, but from what I've seen and the way we're playing, yes, I feel pretty positive", the former Leeds attacker added.



Leeds have just one more league fixture before September's international break kicks in, with Swansea City due to visit Elland Road next Saturday, in a clash between the top two.



They then return to action on 15th September with a trip to Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.

