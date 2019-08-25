XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/08/2019 - 11:10 BST

Filip Helander Starts – Rangers Team vs St Mirren Confirmed

 




Fixture: St Mirren vs Rangers
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 12:15 (UK time)

Rangers have revealed their side and substitutes to go up against St Mirren in an away Scottish Premiership game this afternoon. 

Steven Gerrard's men played out a 0-0 draw in Poland against Legia Warsaw on Thursday night as they continued their push for a spot in the Europa League group stage.
 

 



For this afternoon's league clash, Rangers have the experienced Allan McGregor in goal, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic operate as the two full-backs.


Rangers have Connor Goldson and summewr signing Filip Helander as the two central defenders in their team today.
 


Further up the pitch, Glen Kamara and Ryan Jack will look to control midfield, while Joe Aribo also plays and will want to add to his goal tally. Jordan Jones and Scott Arfield support Jermain Defoe.



Gerrard can look to his bench if he needs to make changes throughout the 90 minutes, with options including Andy King and Alfredo Morelos available.
 


Rangers Team vs St Mirren

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Kamara, Jack, Aribo, Arfield, Jones, Defoe

Substitutes: Foderingham, Edmundson, Halliday, Davis, King, Hastie, Morelos
 