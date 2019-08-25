Filip Helander Starts – Rangers Team vs St Mirren Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: St Mirren vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:15 (UK time)



Rangers have revealed their side and substitutes to go up against St Mirren in an away Scottish Premiership game this afternoon.



Steven Gerrard's men played out a 0-0 draw in Poland against Legia Warsaw on Thursday night as they continued their push for a spot in the Europa League group stage.













For this afternoon's league clash, Rangers have the experienced Allan McGregor in goal, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic operate as the two full-backs.





Rangers have Connor Goldson and summewr signing Filip Helander as the two central defenders in their team today.





Further up the pitch, Glen Kamara and Ryan Jack will look to control midfield, while Joe Aribo also plays and will want to add to his goal tally. Jordan Jones and Scott Arfield support Jermain Defoe.







Gerrard can look to his bench if he needs to make changes throughout the 90 minutes, with options including Andy King and Alfredo Morelos available.





Rangers Team vs St Mirren



McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Kamara, Jack, Aribo, Arfield, Jones, Defoe



Substitutes: Foderingham, Edmundson, Halliday, Davis, King, Hastie, Morelos

