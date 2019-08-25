XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

25/08/2019 - 13:51 BST

Fraser Forster and Vakoun Bayo Play – Celtic Team vs Hearts Confirmed

 




Fixture: Celtic vs Hearts
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Celtic have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Craig Levein's Hearts outfit to Celtic Park this afternoon. 

The Bhoys have taken six points from their opening two Scottish Premiership games and boss Neil Lennon will want the winning run to continue at home today.
 

 



Celtic were in Europa League action on Thursday night and beat AIK Stockholm 2-0 to give themselves a comfortable cushion heading into the second leg of the playoff round qualifier in Sweden.


For this afternoon's league meeting with the Jambos, boss Lennon picks Fraser Forster in goal, while Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer are selected as part of the defence.
 


In midfield, Celtic will look for Scott Brown and Callum McGregor to control matters, while Ryan Christie and Olivier Ntcham also play. James Forrest will look to provide Vakoun Bayo with chances.



If Lennon wants to try to change the flow of the game then he has options on the bench, including Jonny Hayes and Leigh Griffiths.
 


Celtic Team vs Hearts

Forster, Ajer, Jullien, Bitton, Bolingoli, Brown, McGregor, Christie, Ntcham, Forrest, Bayo

Substitutes: Gordon, Ralston, Hayes, Shved, Johnston, Griffiths, Edouard
 