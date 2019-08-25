He’ll Give Our Coach Lots of Possibilities – Udinese Director On Landing Watford Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Watford midfielder Ken Sema will give Udinese manager Igor Tudor lot of possibilities, according to the Serie A club's technical director Pierpaolo Marino.



The Italian outfit have confirmed the signing of Swedish midfielder Sema from Premier League side Watford, with the 25-year-old penning a one-year loan deal.













The Sweden international midfielder arrived at Vicarage Road from Ostersunds last summer and made 17 Premier League appearances for the Hornets, scoring one goal and providing two assists.



Sema will now be looking to kick on at Udinese and the Italian side are happy to have him.





Marino, who functions as the Serie A club's technical director, has heaped praise on Udinese's new signing and feels the player will provide manager Tudor with more options.









"Sema is a quick and agile left-footer with a remarkable individual technique that can cover all the roles on the left-wing well", Marino told the club's website.



"He is a player who with his flexibility will give Mr. Tudor a lot of possibilities to choose from."





Udinese, who finished 12th in the Serie A last term, will be looking for Sema to make an impact in the Italian top flight over the course of his loan.

