He’s Looking Like Him – Celtic Star Compared To Brazil Legend By Former Scotland International

Former Scotland winger Neil McCann has lauded Kristoffer Ajer's performance in Celtic's Scottish Premiership clash against Hearts.



Bhoys boss Neil Lennon named Ajer in the side to take on the Jambos, fielding the Norwegian defender at right-back in the 3-1 win.













Ajer provided the assist for Celtic's third goal at Celtic Park, whipping in a low cross, which was finished by striker Vakoun Bayo to leave Hearts reeling.



McCann is impressed with Ajer and, during the course of the match, compared him to Brazil's legendary former full-back Cafu.



The former wide-man said on BBC Radio Scotland: "Kristoffer Ajer is looking like Cafu here.







"He is bombing up and down the right flank and has the freedom of Celtic Park", McCann added.



The ball put in by Ajer to Bayo also met with praise from Celtic legend Pat Bonner, who remarked: "What a good ball, bit of pace, in the six-yard box and that’s what we’re talking about with Vakoun Bayo's movement."



Ajer has already featured heavily over the course of the season under Celtic boss Neil Lennon and turned out in all but one qualifier in the Bhoys' Champions League campaign.



He clocked all 90 minutes in Celtic's Europa League qualifying win over AIK Stockholm on Thursday night and will be expected to play a part in the return in Sweden in the return leg next week.

