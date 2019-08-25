I Was So Disappointed In Arsenal – Former Liverpool Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason McAteer has admitted he was hugely disappointed by what he saw from Arsenal in their 3-1 loss at Liverpool on Saturday.



Unai Emery's Arsenal headed north with a 100 per cent record in the Premier League, having won both of their opening two games.













They also took on a Liverpool team having to make do without goalkeeper Alisson, with free transfer Adrian slotting in between the sticks.



Arsenal though slipped to 3-0 behind as Liverpool showed a ruthless streak, with a late Lucas Torriera goal only adding a veneer of respectability to the result for the visitors.



McAteer, who noted Arsenal's two earlier league results, admits he was expecting much more from the Gunners and feels the time was right to go to Anfield and look to play.







The former Liverpool midfielder said on LFC TV post-match: "I was so disappointed in Arsenal.



"I thought it was a great time for them to come and play.



"They weren't firing on all cylinders, but looked like they were meaning something in the last two games.



"A result today could have really kicked them on."



Arsenal paid the price for not signing a top class centre-back in the Premier League summer transfer window, with David Luiz outclassed by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.



The Gunners though have the perfect opportunity to bounce back next weekend when they play host to north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium.

