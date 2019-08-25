If Lionel Messi Was Doing What This Leeds Star Is Doing – Former White So Impressed

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan believes if Lionel Messi had produced the passes that Pablo Hernandez did for Leeds United against Stoke City on Saturday then they would be on constant repeat on Sky Sports.



Hernandez has been in sparkling form for Leeds so far this season and again rolled back the years at the bet365 Stadium when he stroked a ball through to Stuart Dallas for the Whites' opener.













The 34-year-old completed 80 minutes against Stoke and Whelan was again thrilled with what he saw.



Whelan thinks Hernandez is producing Messi-esque quality for Leeds and believes because he is doing it in the Championship it is being overlooked.



"We've got that bit of brilliance in our side. Pablo Hernandez, two spectacular assists, with balls to players, from wing-back areas", the former Leeds attacker said on BBC Radio Leeds after the game.







"To see the vision, to get that weight of pass.



"They are not easy passes.



"If Messi was playing those sorts of passes you'd be raving about them, on Sky Sports and everywhere, for weeks and weeks and weeks, about that pass.



"That is what he's got. He's got that little bit of class and that little bit of something extra."



Hernandez has now entered the final year of his contract at Leeds and will turn 35 years old before the end of the season.



However, if the Whites win promotion to the Premier League then the Spaniard's contract will automatically be extended for a further year, offering him the opportunity to add to his 57 appearances and five goals in the top flight.

