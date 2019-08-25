I’ll Never Be Happy When I Don’t Play But I’m Always Ready – Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers match-winner Borna Barisic has admitted he is never happy when he is overlooked for a spot in the team, but is determined to always be ready when called upon.



Gers boss Steven Gerrard slotted the Croatian left-back in for a start away at St Mirren on Sunday, and he proved to be the difference in the Scottish Premiership encounter.













An eye-catching free-kick from the 26-year-old in the 59th minute handed Rangers all three points with a 1-0 win and the strike also represented his first Gers goal.



Barisic has been behind Jon Flanagan in the pecking order for the left-back spot in recent weeks and admits when he does not play he is not happy.



The Croatian though insists he is always ready to step up whenever Gerrard calls upon him.







"It was a very special moment for me, I am very happy because I scored the goal but I am happier because we won. We have taken three points in a very tough place", Barisic told Rangers TV.



"It was difficult, especially because of the weather and wherever we can we want to play one hundred percent so it is never easy but the most important thing is winning and we did that.



"I am a professional player and of course I will never be happy when I don’t play but I am always ready when the boss says I play", he added.



Barisic will be hoping to have done enough to give Gerrard a selection headache ahead of Thursday night's Europa League tie against Legia Warsaw.



Rangers drew the first leg 0-0 in Poland and will be desperate to finish the job on Scottish soil as they look to book a spot in the group stage.

