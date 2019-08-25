XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/08/2019 - 13:03 BST

Joao Cancelo On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Bournemouth Confirmed

 




Fixture: Bournemouth vs Manchester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)

Manchester City have revealed their team and substitutes to play Eddie Howe's Bournemouth in a Premier League fixture at Dean Court this afternoon. 

The Citizens dropped points last weekend after they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Tottenham Hotspur and will be looking to bounce back today.
 

 



Boss Pep Guardiola must make do without John Stones, though he is closer to returning following a thigh injury, while Benjamin Mendy and Leroy Sane remain out of action.


Manchester City have Ederson in goal, while at the back Guardiola plumps for a centre-back pairing of Nicolas Otamendi and Aymeric Laporte.
 


In midfield, the Manchester Ctiy manager picks Ilkay Gundogan and David Silva, while Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne are also selected. Sergio Aguero is up top.



If Guardiola needs to make changes at any point in the game then he has options on the bench, such as Joao Cancelo and Phil Foden.

Gabriel Jesus is not in the matchday squad.
 


Manchester City Team vs Bournemouth

Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Silva (c), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero

Substitutes: Bravo, Angelino, Rodrigo, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Cancelo, Foden
 