Joao Cancelo On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Bournemouth Confirmed

Fixture: Bournemouth vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)



Manchester City have revealed their team and substitutes to play Eddie Howe's Bournemouth in a Premier League fixture at Dean Court this afternoon.



The Citizens dropped points last weekend after they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Tottenham Hotspur and will be looking to bounce back today.













Boss Pep Guardiola must make do without John Stones, though he is closer to returning following a thigh injury, while Benjamin Mendy and Leroy Sane remain out of action.





Manchester City have Ederson in goal, while at the back Guardiola plumps for a centre-back pairing of Nicolas Otamendi and Aymeric Laporte.





In midfield, the Manchester Ctiy manager picks Ilkay Gundogan and David Silva, while Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne are also selected. Sergio Aguero is up top.







If Guardiola needs to make changes at any point in the game then he has options on the bench, such as Joao Cancelo and Phil Foden.



Gabriel Jesus is not in the matchday squad.





Manchester City Team vs Bournemouth



Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Silva (c), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero



Substitutes: Bravo, Angelino, Rodrigo, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Cancelo, Foden

