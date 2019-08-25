Rangers Showed This Key Title Trait At St Mirren – Former Scotland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland forward James McFadden believes Rangers showed a key trait needed in title challengers when they beat St Mirren on Sunday afternoon.



In hot conditions, Rangers had to work hard to break down St Mirren and only scored a 1-0 win courtesy of a superb Borna Barisic free-kick in the 59th minute, with the Croatian opening his Gers account in the process.













The win means Rangers have won all their three Scottish Premiership fixtures so far and McFadden thinks in the win over St Mirren they showed something which is needed to challenge for the title.



The former Scotland international said on BBC Radio Scotland: "If you're going to challenge for titles, you have to win games where you don't create many chances and teams sit in against you.



"Rangers did that today and have such a big squad they have different types of players to rely on.







"The win sets them up nicely for a huge week", he added.



Gers midfielder Ryan Jack won the man of the match award at St Mirren Park, with the midfielder registering a pass accuracy of 100 per cent.



St Mirren enjoyed 60 per cent possession in the game, but Rangers registered 15 shots at goal and seven on target, while the hosts had seven shots on goal and just two on target.

