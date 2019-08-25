Sets Us Up Perfectly For Big Week – Steven Gerrard Delights As Rangers Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard believes his Rangers side have set themselves up for a big week after grinding out a 1-0 win away at St Mirren on Sunday afternoon.



The Gers were in action on Thursday night away at Legia Warsaw in the Europa League and came back from Poland with a 0-0 draw.













Gerrard, keeping freshness in mind, made some changes for the trip to St Mirren and saw his side take all three points courtesy of a Borna Barisic goal just before the hour mark.



The Croatian left-back curled a free kick into the back of the net to open his account for Rangers in fine fashion.



Gerrard feels the hot weather made the task all the harder, but is delighted to get the three points ahead of Thursday night's return against Legia Warsaw and then Sunday's meeting with rivals Celtic.







He told Rangers TV: "So it was a tough challenge on a tough, sticky day.



"But, the only slight criticism I’d have today is I’d like to manage the last 10 minutes a little bit better when we go 1-0 up, slow the game down in a different way by staying on the ball, keeping the ball and they have had a couple of moments late-on with a couple of counter-attacks that were difficult to watch from the bench.



"But, in the main, I am delighted with the three points.



"It’s three wins from three, and it sets us up for a big week", Gerrard added.



Rangers have now collected nine points from their opening three Scottish Premiership games, positioning themselves well for next weekend's Old Firm derby at Ibrox.

