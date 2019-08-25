That Was Top Performance – Newcastle Star Delights In Beating Tottenham

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett has dubbed his side's 1-0 win away at Tottenham Hotspur a "top performance" after the Magpies opener their Premier League account in north London.



Steve Bruce's side took advantage of slack defending from Tottenham in the 27th minute, with Christian Atsu feeding summer signing Joelinton, who made no mistake with his effort.













Tottenham dominated possession in their own backyard, enjoying a huge 80 per cent of the ball, but they could not break down a resolute Newcastle side.



Even six minutes added on time was not enough for the hosts to find a goal and Newcastle walked away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with all three points.



Dummett insists Newcastle did what they can to do and came up with a top performance in north London, which was built on hard work.







He told the BBC's Match of the Day programme: "We had to work hard as a team and we did that from the start.



"Everyone has worked hard from the team.



"It’s a difficult place to come but we have had to dig in together.



"Everyone stuck together, we put in a top performance."



Dummett is now hoping that Newcastle's first win of the season helps to spark his side to life, and added: "Hopefully we can push forward now. It’s only three points, there is still a long road to go but it’s a start."



Newcastle will aim to maintain the feel-good feeling on Wednesday night when they play host to Leicester City in the EFL Cup.



They then take on Watford at St James' Park before the international break.

