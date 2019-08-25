This Is Why No One’s Talking About Pontus Jansson Anymore – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan believes that Leeds United fans have quickly fogotten about Pontus Jansson due to the superb performances of Ben White.



Eyebrows were raised when Leeds sold Jansson, considered by many to be their best centre-back, to Championship rivals Brentford for a cut price £5.5m.













They also refused to replace the Swede, trusting in White, who had arrived earlier in the summer on a season-long loan deal from Brighton.



White has turned in accomplished displays in the heart of the Leeds defence and Whelan thinks that the youngster's performances mean Jansson has been quickly forgotten.



"He's so casual on the ball at times and assured of his talent and what's around him", Whelan said about White on BBC Radio Leeds, after Leeds beat Stoke City 3-0 on Saturday.







"This kid has been fantastic.



"No one's talking about Pontus Jansson anymore.



"We're talking about him [White] as a defender. Another clean sheet."



Whelan feels that White is always aware of when his fellow defenders, such as Gaetano Berardi, need a helping hand.



And he thinks that the Brighton talent has everything needed to go to the very top of the game, something which means he is also keen for Leeds to keep hold of him.



"He's putting his body on the line when he needs to, he's covering round and helping Berardi and his team-mates when he has to, and at times they do that and help each other out.



"But look, he's got everything. So much to look forward to.



"I hope he stays with us because at the minute, from what I've seen, he's going to be a real, real top class defender", Whelan added.



Leeds do not have a purchase option in their loan agreement with Brighton for White.

