06 October 2018

26 August 2018

25/08/2019 - 16:48 BST

We Must Look Forward To Leeds United Clash – Stoke Star Keen To Bounce Back

 




Stoke City goalkeeper Adam Federici has urged his side to look forward to Tuesday night's EFL Cup clash against Leeds United as they bid to put things right. 

The pressure intensified on Stoke boss Nathan Jones on Saturday as Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds side eased to a 3-0 win and three Championship points at the bet365 Stadium.


 



The Potters have picked up just one point from their opening five Premier League clashes and will meet Leeds again on Tuesday night in the EFL Cup.

Federici, who started in the meeting against Leeds, admits there is something wrong as the Potters appear to collapse as soon as they concede a goal.

 


"It just seems like once we concede we sort of fold and we need to stand up ourselves, as players, take responsibility for it and try and put it right on Tuesday night and then go from there", he told Stoke's in-house TV channel.


 


Playing Leeds again in their next game could be cause for concern for Stoke, but Federici believes the Potters must look forward to the occasion.

The goalkeeper also believes the senior players must step up and drag the side to a result.

 


"We've got the next game and we'll look forward to it.

"We've got to drag something out of ourselves and experienced lads have got to put their hands up and who have been through this before help the young ones through it and get a result", the Australian added.

Jones shook up his side for the visit of Leeds, with Federici one of the beneficiaries, but it remains to be seen what side he chooses to send out at Elland Road on Tuesday night.
 