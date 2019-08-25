We Must Stay Positive – Tottenham Hotspur Star Reacts To Newcastle Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Heung-Min son has urged Tottenham Hotspur to stay positive despite their 1-0 home defeat against Newcastle United on Sunday evening.



The Magpies' club record signing Joelinton gave them the lead in the 27th minute after he got on the end of a superb pass from Christian Atsu to slot past Hugo Lloris.













Tottenham struggled for creativity throughout the game and could not break Newcastle down, meaning they slipped to a 1-0 defeat.



Son had a good volleyed effort, but saw Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka equal to the challenge.



Mauricio Pochettino looked to substitutes Christian Eriksen and Giovani Lo Celso to change the game, and the Argentine did play in Harry Kane, but he could not hold off a challenge from Jamaal Lascelles.







For Son, the afternoon was a disappointing one, but the Spurs star insists there is no reason to feel disheartened so early on in the season.



"The goals were missing today. We had plenty of chances but we were not clinical enough", Son was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"It’s always hard against teams that play deep, it makes it more difficult.



"I think we had chances to score, we should have got something out of this game.



"We have only played three games, there is a long way to go.



"This was not the best result but we have to stay positive and go again", the attacker added.



Tottenham had a whopping 80 per cent possession in the match and 17 shots at goal, though only two of their efforts hit the target.

