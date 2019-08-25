XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/08/2019 - 18:54 BST

We Must Stay Positive – Tottenham Hotspur Star Reacts To Newcastle Loss

 




Heung-Min son has urged Tottenham Hotspur to stay positive despite their 1-0 home defeat against Newcastle United on Sunday evening. 

The Magpies' club record signing Joelinton gave them the lead in the 27th minute after he got on the end of a superb pass from Christian Atsu to slot past Hugo Lloris.


 



Tottenham struggled for creativity throughout the game and could not break Newcastle down, meaning they slipped to a 1-0 defeat.

Son had a good volleyed effort, but saw Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka equal to the challenge.

 


Mauricio Pochettino looked to substitutes Christian Eriksen and Giovani Lo Celso to change the game, and the Argentine did play in Harry Kane, but he could not hold off a challenge from Jamaal Lascelles.


 


For Son, the afternoon was a disappointing one, but the Spurs star insists there is no reason to feel disheartened so early on in the season.

"The goals were missing today. We had plenty of chances but we were not clinical enough", Son was quoted as saying by the BBC.

 


"It’s always hard against teams that play deep, it makes it more difficult.

"I think we had chances to score, we should have got something out of this game.

"We have only played three games, there is a long way to go.

"This was not the best result but we have to stay positive and go again", the attacker added.

Tottenham had a whopping 80 per cent possession in the match and 17 shots at goal, though only two of their efforts hit the target.
 

 