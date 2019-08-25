XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

25/08/2019 - 11:26 BST

We Put Stoke City Out of Their Misery, We’re Just Better – Former Leeds United Star

 




Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan believes that the Whites are just a superior side than Stoke City and put the Potters out of their misery on Saturday afternoon. 

Stoke hosted Leeds in the Championship clash in the midst of poor form and rising pressure on manager Nathan Jones.


 



Jones shook up his team, dropping underperforming stars, but it was to no avail as Marcelo Bielsa's side simply took Stoke apart on their way to a 3-0 win.

Whelan, who was watching on for BBC Radio Leeds, believes there is little doubt that Leeds are a side packed full of better players than Stoke.

 


And he is of the view that when Leeds took the lead, Stoke were "all over the place" and then put out of their misery by the visitors.


 


"No disrespect to them, but we've got better footballers in our side", Whelan said.

"We've got a better style of play.

 


"They looked all over the place at times when they went 1-0 down.

"That's when we decided to hurt that wounded animal, put it out of its misery, and that's what we did."

Stoke boss Jones is now under big pressure at the bet365 Stadium and the jury is out on whether he will be given enough time to turn the sinking ship around.

Leeds and Stoke are due to meet again on Tuesday in the EFL Cup.
 