You’d Think There Would Be Respect – Steve Bruce Blasts Critics As Newcastle Beat Tottenham

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has hit out at his critics following the Magpies' 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in north London.



Bruce, who succeeded Champions League winning manager Rafael Benitez at St James' Park, was under pressure heading into the Premier League game after his side lost both their first two matches.













The visitors got an early boost when poor Tottenham defending allowed Joelinton to fire them ahead with 27 minutes on the pitch, with Christian Atsu putting in good work to set up the Brazilian.



They then defended deeply, with Tottenham enjoying whopping 80 per cent of the ball throughout the match, and Bruce urging his men on from the technical area.



Spurs could not make their possession count and Bruce had his first win as Newcastle boss, and used the occasion to restate his managerial credentials and insist anyone succeeding Benitez would have been criticised.







"The only way we can respond to criticism is like that", he told Sky Sports after the game.



"We came to this fantastic stadium, this fantastic club and we performed.



"I mean, to say I 'cannot even do a warm up' is mad. I have managed 900-odd games and over the years you would think there would be some sort of respect.



"But I go back to the fact that whoever took over from Rafa Benitez was going to get the abuse."



The former Hull City boss believes that the win over Tottenham can kick Newcastle on and be the spark they need, with the club's next two games now in his sights; they face Leicester City in the EFL Cup and then Watford in the league.



"I hope this is a line in the sand. You cannot take anything for granted in the Premier League.



"We have another big week, we have the cup game on Tuesday and then we have Watford.



"We just have to keep working and keep moving forwards. That’s all we can do", Bruce added.

