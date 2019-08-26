26-Year-Old Against Leaving Rangers Despite Lack of Game Time

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers left-back Borna Barisic is happy with the Gers and is determined to earn his place in Steven Gerrard's team, despite reports linking him with a move away from Ibrox.



The 26-year-old full-back arrived at the Glasgow-based club from Croatian side Osijek for a £2m fee last summer.













Barisic got his career at Ibrox off to a flying start by providing three assists in his first two Scottish Premiership games for the club.



However, injuries and a drop in form saw Gerrard rotate the left-back spot between Barisic, Jon Flanagan and Andy Halliday later in the season.





Since the Croat's positive start with the Light Blues fell flat, he has been linked with a move away from Ibrox this summer, but the 26-year-old is happy at Rangers, according to the Athletic.









Barisic is keen on staying at the Glasgow-based club and motivated to make the left-back berth his own.



It is stated that the defender is determined to impress Gerrard and earn his spot in the former Liverpool man's preferred starting eleven.





Barisic was given his second league start of the season against St. Mirren on Sunday and made his mark by scoring his side's winner from a free-kick in the 59th-minute of the game.

