Burnley Trip Is Tricky, Jurgen Klopp Warns Liverpool

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is wary of the Reds' tricky away trip to Burnley next weekend and has acknowledged the job Sean Dyche is doing at Turf Moor.



The Merseyside-based club have got their 2019/20 Premier League campaign off to a flying start, winning their three games so far, and sit on top of the table.













Liverpool are currently two points ahead of current champions Manchester City, who dropped two points against Tottenham Hotspur in their second match of the campaign.



The Reds could keep their lead intact if they win their Saturday's match against Burnley at Turf Moor but will not have it easy against the Clarets, who earned a comfortable 3-0 victory against Southampton in their only home game so far.





Liverpool boss Klopp tipped his hat to Dyche for the job he is doing at the Lancashire-based club and conceded that his team will have to prepare well for their away trip to Turf Moor on Saturday.









“Burnley, we all know how tricky this place is", Klopp told Liverpool's official website.



"They are in a good moment. They play their style, they just continue doing it.





"I have the biggest respect for Sean Dyche and what he is doing there. It is always so tough to go.



“We need to prepare that, we will do that, and then the boys fly all over the world going for their national teams.



"Hopefully they will come back healthy and then the rest of the season starts pretty much.”



While Liverpool take on Burnley in their fourth game of the season, rivals Manchester City will host eighth-placed Brighton at home on Saturday.

