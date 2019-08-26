XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

26/08/2019 - 22:03 BST

Everton New Boy Hoping For Goodison Bow Against Wolves

 




Everton winger Alex Iwobi is looking forward to making his home debut for the Toffees and is hopeful that he gets the opportunity this weekend when Wolves arrive at Goodison Park.

The Merseyside-based club suffered their first defeat of the season to newcomers Aston Villa on Friday, with Wesley Moraes and Anwar El Ghazi scoring for the Villans.  


 



In a match in which Everton had just one shot on target, Iwobi's debut was one of the few positives the club could take home.

The £35m summer arrival came on as a 61st minute substitute for Gylfi Sigurdsson and came close to scoring a goal, but was denied by the woodwork in the 82nd minute.
 


Iwobi is now looking forward to making his home debut at Goodison Park and is hopeful that he gets the opportunity to do so against Wolves on Sunday, while also stressing the importance of moving on from the defeat to Aston Villa, starting against Lincoln in the EFL Cup.
 



Lincoln is a big game and it is not going to be easy”, Iwobi told Everton TV

We need to put the Villa result to bed and kick on again.
 


We want to get a result, go through to the next round and do well in the Carabao Cup.

Then, hopefully, if I get the chance, it is Wolves at Goodison.

I haven’t played there yet for Everton, so I’m really looking forward to representing the Blues there.

Everton take on League One club Lincoln in the EFL Cup on Wednesday before hosting Wolves in the league on Sunday and Iwobi will be looking to play his part.   
 