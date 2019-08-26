Feels Good Playing Next To Him – Sunderland Star Delighted With Partnership

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland centre-back Alim Ozturk is delighted to strike up a partnership with defender Jordan Willis and is hopeful that they can keep the momentum going.



League One side Sunderland earned a 3-1 victory against AFC Wimbledon at home on Saturday, courtesy of a hat-trick from Chris Maguire.













The Black Cats saw their first two games of the league campaign end in 1-1 draws, but have returned to winning ways with three consecutive victories.



Ozturk's return from injury proved to be a major boost for Sunderland as the Turkish defender, along with summer arrival Willis, brought stability to the club's defence, helping the team win their last three matches.





The 26-year-old has revealed that he feels good playing alongside Willis and is hopeful that they can take their partnership forward.









“We’re different defenders, it feels good playing next to him and hopefully it stays the same”, Ozturk was quoted as saying by ChronicleLive.



“It’s going well and I hope we can continue that."





Ozturk also reflected on his recent neck injury that disrupted his start to the season at the Stadium of Light.



“I missed the first [pre-season] game with a neck injury”, said the Turkish defender.



“I could do straight runs but turning was a problem, so I missed a bit of training with the group.



“I expected to start the season after a strong finish to the last one.



"It didn’t go that way and I had to deal with that, it was the gaffer’s choice and I’m playing now, so I’m a happy man."



Sunderland are in EFL Cup action on Wednesday night when they play Premier League outfit Burnley, while their next League One assignment comes against Peterborough United.

