06 October 2018

26 August 2018

26/08/2019 - 22:23 BST

He’s Got To Play – Rangers Legend Has Selection Preference Against Celtic

 




Rangers legend Ian Durrant believes that striker Alfredo Morelos should be a certain starter for the Gers when they take on Old Firm rivals Celtic for the first time this season on Sunday.

Morelos has been rotated with Jermain Defoe by boss Steven Gerrard this term, with both strikers getting amongst the goals in a light blue shirt.  


 



But Durrant believes Morelos should start instead of Defoe when Celtic provide the opposition at the weekend.

Durrant feels that as Rangers' star man, Morelos absolutely must start in the Old Firm game, though admits that Defoe has not put a foot wrong when given a chance by Gerrard.
 


"I'd have Morelos in the team any time, I think now", Durrant told STV.



"He's the marquee player, he's the one you look at – Jermain Defoe has done nothing wrong.

"But for me Morelos is a certain starter.
 


"When you've got that calibre of player, at any given moment in your team selection, you get your best players on the park."

The 23-year-old Colombian has been in impressive form for Rangers so far this season, finding the back of the net nine times in nine games, and has also helped set up three more goals for his team-mates.

He is though still the subject of persistent transfer speculation.
 