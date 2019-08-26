XRegister
06 October 2018

26/08/2019 - 16:05 BST

He's Reliable – Liverpool Loanee Earns Big Praise From Local German Paper

 




Liverpool talent Nathaniel Phillips made a big impression for Stuttgart in their German second tier clash against Aue. 

The Reds opted to send the centre-back on a season-long loan deal to Stuttgart earlier this summer, to kick on with his development in Germany.


 



He was in action on Friday evening in Stuttgart's 2.Bundesliga meeting with Aue, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Tim Walter's side struggled to get going in the encounter at the Erzgebirgsstadion, but Phillips did more than enough to impress those watching.

 


Local Stuttgart daily the Stuttgarter Nachrichten declared the Liverpool loanee to be their "player of the game".


 


The paper said that "only one person was reliable: Nathaniel Phillips".

They noted his passing accuracy, which was a whopping 97 per cent, along with the fact he won 75 per cent of his duels and also clocked up 11.56 kilometers during the game.

 


Phillips clocked all 90 minutes against Aue to add to the full 90 minutes he played in Stuttgart's league opener, against St Pauli.

Liverpool will be looking for the game time to continue for Phillips as they monitor his performance and progress in the German second tier with Stuttgart.
 