I Don’t Expect To Just Walk Into Team – Sunderland New Boy Ready To Work

Sunderland new boy Joel Lynch insists he does not expect to walk into Jack Ross' team at the Stadium of Light and has vowed to put in the hard yards on the training pitch to work his way into the picture.



The 31-year-old joined the League One side on a one-year deal on Monday, arriving on a free transfer after he was released by Queens Park Rangers earlier in the summer.













In spite of all the experience the veteran has gathered over the years, Lynch insists that he is not expecting anything to be handed to him on a plate at his new club.



Instead Lynch has vowed to work hard to force his way into the team under Ross.





Sharing his experience of training alone in pre-season following his release, Lynch told his new club's official site: “Pre-season for me has been different because I’ve been training on my own as opposed to being at a club.









“To get out on the training pitch and get involved with the lads will be nice.



“I want to work my way into the team because I haven’t come here to expecting to just walk straight in.





“I know the players here in the squad are offering me great competition and I realise I’ve got to work my way into that team as quickly as I can and do my best for the club.”



Lynch joined QPR in 2016 and managed 95 appearances for the R's over the course of the last three seasons, also adding to the scoresheet seven times.



He will now try to help Sunderland win promotion back to the Championship.

