I Don’t Play For West Ham For The Money – Hammers New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham centre-forward Sebastien Haller insists he is not playing for the money the Hammers pay him, but wants to succeed with the club.



The London-based club earned their first win of the 2019/20 Premier League season with a 3-1 victory over Javi Garcia's Watford at the weekend.













As Manuel Pellegrini's side won their first three points of the season, club-record signing Haller scored his first goal for the team on Saturday.



It took the Frenchman three games to score his first goal in the Premier League, but it took him just nine minutes to score his second as he scored West Ham's second and third goals against the Hornets.





Haller was delighted to score his first goals for the Irons and has insisted the big money which West Ham pay him is not his motivating factor.









“It’s not the money we play for,” Haller told West Ham TV.



“The only thing I can do is show the fans that I really want to be here and that I want to succeed for this club.





"It was nice to see the supporters today and I’m really happy to give them this confidence back with the goals I scored.”



West Ham take on newcomers Norwich City at the London Stadium on Saturday and Haller will be looking to add more goals to his tally.

