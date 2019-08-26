XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/08/2019 - 15:08 BST

I Don’t Play For West Ham For The Money – Hammers New Boy

 




West Ham centre-forward Sebastien Haller insists he is not playing for the money the Hammers pay him, but wants to succeed with the club.

The London-based club earned their first win of the 2019/20 Premier League season with a 3-1 victory over Javi Garcia's Watford at the weekend.  


 



As Manuel Pellegrini's side won their first three points of the season, club-record signing Haller scored his first goal for the team on Saturday.

It took the Frenchman three games to score his first goal in the Premier League, but it took him just nine minutes to score his second as he scored West Ham's second and third goals against the Hornets.
 


Haller was delighted to score his first goals for the Irons and has insisted the big money which West Ham pay him is not his motivating factor.
 



It’s not the money we play for,” Haller told West Ham TV.

The only thing I can do is show the fans that I really want to be here and that I want to succeed for this club. 
 


"It was nice to see the supporters today and I’m really happy to give them this confidence back with the goals I scored.

West Ham take on newcomers Norwich City at the London Stadium on Saturday and Haller will be looking to add more goals to his tally.   
 