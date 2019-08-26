I Welcome The Pressure – 22-Year-Old Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic centre-forward Vakoun Bayo has revealed that he does not mind the pressure of having to score goals as it is the function of a striker, while also opening up on Neil Lennon's support.



The Bhoys claimed a 3-1 victory against Hearts at Celtic Park on Sunday, courtesy of a brace from Bayo and a long-range goal from Callum McGregor.













The win saw Celtic keep their position on top of the Scottish Premiership table, with Steven Gerrard's Rangers behind only on goal difference.



Bayo, who arrived at the club from Slovakian side Dunajska Streda in January, was given his full Hoops debut by Lennon at the weekend and the 22-year-old marked the occasion by scoring twice.





The Ivorian does not mind the pressure of having to find the back of the net as a striker and feels that he should have scored a hat-trick against Hearts.









“I touched the ball for the first goal", Bayo was quoted as saying by Celtic's website.



"The defender also touched it but I got the last touch.





"The principle role of a striker is to score goals. Even if you don’t score you can still help the team.



"I don’t mind the pressure of having to score. I should have scored the other chance to get a hat-trick, and the manager told me this as well.



“The fans were happy with the two goals and I’ve been waiting on this moment.



"Since I arrived, I’ve spoken a lot to the manager. He encourages me all the time and I’ve benefited from the encouragement.



"I’ve been really patient and on Sunday, that paid off.”



Bayo has now opened his goalscoring account at Celtic and will be hoping to add more this season.

