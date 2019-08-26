Leeds United Can Afford To Concede Goals With These Two – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton believes that Patrick Bamford and Eddie Nketiah can minimise Whites' defensive concerns by scoring a large volume of goals.



The Yorkshire-based club kept their place on top of the Championship table with a 3-0 away victory against Stoke City at the weekend.













It was goals from Stuart Dallas, Ezgjan Alioski and Bamford, who scored his fourth in the league, that earned Whites the victory at the bet365 Stadium.



Bamford also scored in Leeds' wins against Bristol City and Wigan Athletic this season.





When the former Chelsea man failed to score against Brentford in the league last week, loan arrival Nketiah stepped up and netted the winner for the Peacocks.









Ex-Leeds star Prutton believes that the pair, who have six goals between them from six games this season, can score so many goals for the club that head coach Marcelo Bielsa need not worry about a slightly more leaky defence.



"To have players of that standard like Eddie who is ready and raring to go means that attack-wise hopefully they have got the bases covered", Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.





"Last season we saw Patrick come in and out and Kemar Roofe come in and out.



"Obviously you have got to look at the defensive side of the game as well but if Bamford and Nketiah can stay fit then maybe you have got two strikers there that will score that many goals that defensive concerns are really kind of minimised."



Leeds face Stoke again in the EFL Cup this week before hosting Swansea City in the league on Saturday and the club's strikers will be looking to get their names on the scoresheet.

