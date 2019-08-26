Leeds United Deal Was Agreed In Spring – Motherwell CEO On Scotland U17 Star’s Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows has revealed that a deal with Leeds United for youngster Stuart McKinstry was agreed earlier this year, and has wished the talent well at Elland Road.



The youngster secured a move to England to join Championship giants Leeds after a compensation package was agreed between the two sides, and international clearance came through.













The deal will see the Scottish Premiership side invested in McKinstry's future as they will receive extra cash if he progresses at Leeds, while a sell-on clause has also been included.



Revealing the details of the deal, Burrows said that the move wad finalised in the spring, but the paperwork took time to be completed.





“The deal was actually agreed with Leeds back in the spring and Stuart has been down there with his new club since this summer", Burrows told his club's official site.











"But it has taken a significant amount of time to complete and the paperwork and receive the necessary clearance, which was finally concluded last week."



The chief executive also took time to thank McKinstry for his service to the club over the course of his stay with the academy, wishing him luck for his future at Elland Road.





“Stuart is a local boy who has been brought up to be immersed in Motherwell Football Club.



"We thank him for all his efforts and endeavour whilst coming through the ranks and wish him every success in his time at Elland Road.”



McKinstry, a Scotland Under-17 international, will now be looking to kick on at Leeds and catch the eye of head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

