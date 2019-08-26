Leeds United Defender With Interest Domestically and Abroad

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United left-back Laurens De Bock has interest from EFL clubs and sides abroad after a proposed move to Greece collapsed.



De Bock, who spent last term on loan back in Belgium, is not in Marcelo Bielsa's plans at Elland Road and is free to leave the club.













He had been expected to complete a move to Greek Super League side Aris on loan with an option to buy, but the deal has collapsed.



De Bock though could still find the Elland Road exit door soon and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, has interest both domestically and abroad.



While the transfer window is now closed for teams in the Championship, it remains open for League One and League Two teams.







Clubs across Europe, including Scotland, also have until 2nd September to make signings, in line with the recognised transfer window across the continent.



De Bock will still be expected to leave Leeds before the window closes, but the jury is out on where he might end up.



Leeds forked out a sum of £1.5m to sign De Bock from Belgian giants Club Brugge in the January 2018 transfer window.

