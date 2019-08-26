Leeds United Struggling To Offload Out-of-favour Pair

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are struggling to find takers for outcasts Vurnon Anita and Ouasim Bouy.



Both players spent last season on loan in their native Holland, but did not manage to play their way back into Marcelo Bielsa's plans at Elland Road.













Anita and Bouy have been at Leeds' Thorp Arch training base this summer, however they are not under consideration to feature and the Whites want the pair off the books.



But the Dutch duo have no imminent moves on the horizon, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.



The transfer window clock is ticking towards the 2nd September deadline and Leeds will want Anita and Bouy to depart before the window shuts.







If the pair are to have their respective contracts terminated they will need to sign off on the end of their time at Elland Road before the window closes, or will be forced to wait until the January transfer window if they want to move to many leagues across the continent.



Anita spent last term on loan at Willem II and made 33 appearances across all competitions; he is now in the final year of his Leeds contract.



Bouy meanwhile had a loan stint with Zwolle, where he turned out 23 times, and still has another two years left on his Leeds deal.

