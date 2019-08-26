Newcastle Fans Amazing And Fantastic – Magpies Star Hails Travelling Support

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu has expressed his gratitude towards the Magpies fans for their support against Tottenham Hotspur and has vowed to work hard this season.



The Tyneside-based club, having lost their first two games, claimed their first victory of the Premier League campaign against Tottenham on Sunday.













Club-record signing Joelinton, who arrived at St. James Park from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, scored the only goal of the game in the 27th minute.



Despite the fan unrest and dissatisfaction with the club's decision to appoint Steve Bruce as the manager, 3,000 Newcastle fans were in attendance as the club earned an away win against Spurs.





Atsu, who assisted Joelinton's goal, was delighted to see the fans backing them during a difficult period and thanked them for the support, while also promising that the team will work hard this season.









"The fans love this club and they want the best for the club", Atsu told NUFC TV.



"So when things are going wrong, of course, they have to be upset but we believe that a lot of people wouldn't have expected us to beat Tottenham.





"They would say our best [result] should be draw but this is what Newcastle is made of and this is what the fans are made of – to support this club and fight for this club.



"Newcastle fans are always amazing and fantastic. They support the club through thick and thin, we thank them for their support.



"We're going to fight and work hard this season."



Newcastle face Watford at St. James Park in their fourth game of the Premier League season this coming Saturday.

