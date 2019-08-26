Rangers Target Could Be Allowed To Leave But Doubts Over Gers’ Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





French Ligue 1 side Amiens would consider selling Rangers linked attacker Moussa Konate, but the Gers appear not to be interested in the Senegalese.



Rangers could be in the market for another striker before the transfer window closes on 2nd September, with Alfredo Morelos likely to attract bids before the deadline.













They have been linked with wanting Konate, though Steven Gerrard has indicated the Gers will not bid bidding for the player.



However, if Rangers do go in for Konate, according to the Evening Times, Amiens are ready to let him go for the right price.



Konate is not a first choice pick at Amiens and Rangers would be likely to find willing sellers if they do firm up their interest in the Senegalese.







It had been claimed in France that Rangers are prepared to pay around £9m to take Konate to Ibrox.



If bids come in for Morelos before the window closes, Rangers may need to be in a position to move quickly to secure a replacement for the Colombian.



Konate, 26, found the back of the net on seven occasions in Ligue 1 for Amiens over the course of last term.



The attacker has however clocked just 21 minutes across two games this term, being introduced from the bench against Lille and Nantes.

