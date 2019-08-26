Steve Bruce Called Sir Alex Ferguson For Advice Ahead of Win At Tottenham

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce phoned up former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson for advice ahead of the Magpies shock 1-0 win away at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.



The Tyneside-based club, contrary to the usual sense of excitement, began their season with unrest from the fans.













The Toon Army's dissatisfaction with club owner Mike Ashley and the appointment of Bruce as manager following the exit of Rafael Benitez this summer – a move that is being seen as unambitious by many – saw Newcastle kick-off their campaign with a negative atmosphere looming around the club.



The negativity escalated further after the team suffered back-to-back defeats against Arsenal and Norwich in their first two games of the season, with the performance against the Canaries that saw Teemu Pukki score a hat-trick leaving the fans infuriated.





A daunting away trip to Tottenham Hotspur awaited Newcastle following their defeat to the Premier League newcomers and a third consecutive defeat seemed like something Bruce had to avoid at all costs.









Bruce, who was feeling the pressure more and more as days went by and urgently needed to turn things around, sought advice from ex-Manchester United boss Ferguson following his side's 3-1 loss to Norwich, according to the Athletic.



The former Hull City manager played under the guidance of Ferguson at Manchester United between 1987 and 1996 and approached the 77-year-old for advice ahead of the Spurs trip.





The Magpies went on to claim a hard-earned 1-0 victory against last year's Champions League runners-up Tottenham on Sunday, courtesy of a goal from club-record signing Joelinton.

