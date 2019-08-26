We Wanted To Keep Him – Club CEO Reacts As Talent’s Leeds United Move Goes Through

Follow @insidefutbol





Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows has revealed that his club would have ideally kept youngster Stuart McKinstry at Fir Park, but understood his desire to make the switch to Leeds United.



The teenager has completed his move to the Championship club after a compensation package was arranged between the two clubs, with the Scottish Premiership side set to earn a fee from the transfer.













Motherwell could also earn extra payments based on McKinstry's progress at Elland Road and a potential sale in the future.



The 16-year-old was handed his first professional contract last year and had been attracting attention from a number of sides south of the border.





Giving his reaction to the deal, the club's chief executive Burrows said that the desire on the part of Motherwell was to keep the player a bit longer and then try to integrate him to the first-team scene.









But the club's hands were tied as the player decided to move to England to join Marcelo Bielsa's side.



“In an ideal world, we would have like to have kept Stuart for a bit longer and integrated him into the first-team pool”, Burrows told his club's official website.





“However, we were also understanding of the opportunity this was for Stuart and importantly, his desire to move there."



McKinstry's move to Motherwell was agreed earlier this year and he has been training with the Whites, though his international clearance only came through last week.

