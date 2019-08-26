You Can Expect This – Jurgen Klopp On Plan For After Liverpool Spell Ends

Follow @insidefutbol





Jurgen Klopp has revealed he will take a year out of football when the time comes for him to leave his post at Liverpool.



The Reds appointed Klopp in October 2015 and the German won his first piece of silverware with the club earlier this year, with Liverpool picking up the Champions League.













He has a deal with the club which is due to run until the end of June 2022, but Liverpool want to lock him down to a new contract which could increase his stay beyond then.



Klopp has already given some thought to what he will do when he leaves Liverpool and has a break from football management in mind.



He told German magazine Kicker: "That [a break] is to be expected."







Klopp insists that at present he "absolutely has enough energy for what I do."



But he added: "I only have one problem. I can't do "a little bit", I can only throw myself into something or not do it at all."



The German boss is plotting a year off from the game when he departs Anfield, as he decides whether he is able to take another job.



Klopp though is confident that with a 12-month breather his energy levels would be where they need to be to tackle a new project.



"I'll take a break for a year [if I decide I cannot continue].



"And after that year, a decision must definitely be taken.



"The probability is high though that my energy levels will be absolutely there again where they belong and that I will be able to do the job the way I want to."



Klopp, who had a break of around four months between leaving Borussia Dortmund and taking over at Liverpool, has been linked with potentially becoming coach of the Germany national team in the future.

